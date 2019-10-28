Tallahassee Police holding sobriety checkpoint on West Tharpe Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is holding a safety and sobriety checkpoint in Tallahassee on Wednesday from 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Tharpe Street.

Officials say the checkpoint will be in honor of Samuel Brooks Rogers, who was killed by a drunk driver on West Tharpe Street on October 30, 2011.

Authorities say the checkpoint will be well marked by signage, marked patrol vehicles and uniformed officers and is designed to have a minimal impact on traffic flow and to save lives.