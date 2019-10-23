Tallahassee Police identify suspect in attempted murder on South Monroe

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department have identified the suspect in Wednesday's attempted murder at Taco Bell in the 2800 block of South Monroe.

TPD has identified the suspect as 32-year-old Mia Williams, who authorities say identify as a black female.

Authorities say Williams was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, tan capri styled pants and a red wrap on their head, along with several necklaces around the neck.

Officials say Williams threw gasoline on a victim and set them on fire inside of the restaurant on Wednesday night.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.