Tallahassee Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department has identified the suspect killed in Wednesday's officer-involved shooting as 38-year-old Natosha "Tony" McDade.

TPD says the case is currently still an active investigation and are not providing further details at this time.

Tallahassee Police are identifying McDade as a woman, but acquaintances of McDade, as well as the Human Rights Campaign, have told WCTV that McDade identified as a transgender man.

Officials have not released the name of the stabbing victim allegedly killed by McDade.

This is a developing story.