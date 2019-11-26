Tallahassee Police investigate death at Hotel Duval

By WCTV Eyewitness News

November 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a death after getting a call about a dead body in the parking lot of the Hotel Duval on North Monroe Street.

Police responded to the scene at about 1:30am. Authorities believe the injuries on the deceased person's body are consistent with the victim falling or jumping from the 8th story of the business.

This case has been assigned to TPD's violent crimes unit. If you have any information on the case, you're asked to call police.

