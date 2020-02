By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 400 block of White Drive.

TPD says White Drive is closed between West Tennessee Street and San Luis Drive. Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Authorities say the bicyclist has been taken to a hospital for their injuries. Police said the severity of the injuries were not yet known.

This is a developing story.