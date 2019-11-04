Tallahassee Police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash on West Orange Avenue

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News
November 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a traffic crash near the intersection of West Orange Avenue and Paul Dirac Drive where a motorcyclist has died.

Authorities say around 1:06 p.m., officials responded to the crash.

TPD says Traffic Homicide Investigators have been called to the scene and have assumed the investigation.

Officials say both east and westbound lanes on West Orange Avenue and the north and southbound lanes of West Paul Dirac Drive have been closed at this time.

TPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the accident to please call (850) 891-4200 and ask to speak with the Traffic Homicide Unit. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

 
