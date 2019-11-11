Tallahassee Police investigating after person found shot in roadway near 6th Avenue and Old Bainbridge Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a shooting near the intersection of 6th Avenue and Old Bainbridge Road.

TPD says upon arrival to the scene, officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the roadway.

Officials say the victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.