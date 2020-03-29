Tallahassee Police investigating after two men are shot

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday around 11 p.m. on Joe Louis Street.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they found two men with gunshot wounds on the ground. Crews immediately began rendering aid to the victims and transported them to a nearby hospital.

Police tell us that both men have serious injuries, but one is being considered life-threatening.

If you have any information on this case, TPD wants to hear from you. Their Violent Crimes Unit can be reached by calling 850-891-4200.

This is a developing story. We will bring you any updates on-air and online when they become available.

