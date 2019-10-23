Tallahassee Police investigating after person set on fire at South Monroe business

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an aggravated battery at the Taco Bell on the 2800 block of South Monroe Street.

Tallahassee Police say a person doused a victim with gasoline and set them on fire on the Taco Bell property.

Officials are continuing to search for the suspect.

TPD did not give a status update of the victim, nor say if any other people were injured during the incident.

At 7:49 p.m., Florida A&M sent out an alert regarding an assault at the Taco Bell, reading:

"*FAMU ALERT* An Agg assault occured at or near the Taco Bell on Orange Ave. The suspect was wearing a red turban, beige shorts unknown if male or female. 1/2 Last seen heading south bound away from campus. Any information about this incident please contact TPD."

WCTV's Ben Kaplan spoke with an employee at a neighboring business who said they saw people running out of Taco Bell around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

WCTV's Katie Kaplan and Brandon Spencer are at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

