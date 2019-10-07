Tallahassee Police investigating attempted abduction near Wahnish Way

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction that occurred on September 27 in the 2700 block of Wahnish Way.

According to police records, on Sept. 27, the victim, who was not identified, told police that they got out of school around 2:50 p.m. and went to the park with a friend, causing the two to miss a bus.

Officials say the pair walked to Wahnish Way in an attempt to catch the "M" bus.

Authorities say while the two were waiting at the bus stop, a "beat up," grey sedan with tinted windows pulled up next to the two, being driven by a person described as a black male wearing a black hoodie.

According to the police report, the male asked the victim several times to get into the vehicle and, when the victim said no, the suspect got upset, left the vehicle and grabbed the victim with a single arm around the victim's stomach.

TPD says the victim began to kick and scream and while kicking, kicked the suspect in the genitals, forcing the suspect to release his grip and allowed the victim to flee.

Officials say the victim ran until they were able to flag an officer.

Authorities say the victim's mother informed officials that she had seen a post on Facebook about a black male in a grey vehicle attempting to pick up children in the community.

TPD says the victim did not sustain any injuries.

Authorities say the case remains under investigation.