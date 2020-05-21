Tallahassee Police release video of burglary at Mahan Drive gas station

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 21, 2020

The Tallahassee Police Department has released video of a burglary from April 13 at the Marathon Gas Station on Mahan Drive. (Photo: TPD)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department has released video of a burglary at the Marathon Gas Station on Mahan Drive from April 13.

Police say the gas station's address is 1703 Mahan Drive.

If you have any information about the burglary or recognize the suspect, reach out to investigators at 850-891-4552 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.