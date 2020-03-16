Tallahassee Police investigating crash involving two pedestrians on West Tennessee street at White Drive

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians at West Tennessee Street and White Drive.

TPD says the crash occurred around 8 p.m. and say all westbound traffic on West Tennessee Street will be closed at White Drive and urge motorists to avoid the area.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation and say there are no further details to release at this time.

This is a developing story.