One person killed in single-car crash on Ridge Road

By WCTV Eyewitness News

June 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on the 100 block of Ridge Road.

TPD posted to their Facebook page saying they were called to the scene at about 9:45 tonight. Officials immediately provided medical attention to the motorist. However, TPD says the driver died due to their injuries. TPD Traffic Homicide Investigators were called to the scene and took control of the investigation.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area of Ridge Road between State Street and Crawfordville highway for the next several hours as the roadway is closed.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the crash to please call (850) 891-4200 and speak with the Traffic Homicide Unit. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.