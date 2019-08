By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of a death investigation on Oxford Road near Jackson Bluff Road.

Officials say the investigation is currently open and active.

Authorities have not said whether foul play is suspected or not.

TPD says no other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.