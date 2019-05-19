One seriously injured in early morning shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

At approximately 5:41 a.m. Sunday, TPD officers responded to the shooting at 509 East Magnolia Drive.

At the scene, officers discovered one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. TPD and Emergency responders immediately provided medical attention to the victim, who was then taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit and Forensics unit have responded to the scene. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

