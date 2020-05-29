Tallahassee Police investigating fatal shooting on Mission Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a shooting in the 2600 block of Mission Road.

TPD says the shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m.

Authorities say officers responded to a 911 call and discovered a dead adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials say the investigation is still active.

Tallahassee Police Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.