Tallahassee Police investigating shooting on Holton Street, no injuries reported

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night in the 2500 block of Holton Street.

TPD says they responded to the scene around 6:31 p.m. to the incident, which occurred between two apartment complexes on Holton Street.

Authorities say responding officers met with two adult females who reported the suspects fired several rounds in their direction.

Officials say an on-scene investigation by patrol officers revealed the victims were in a verbal altercation with the suspects, reported to be two adult males.

TPD says they were told by the victims the suspects verbally threatened them before pulling out a handgun and firing several rounds in the direction that the victims were standing.

Authorities say no one injuries were reported.

This case has been assigned to investigators with TPD's Violent Crimes Unit. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at 850-891-4200. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.