Tallahassee Police investigating shooting on Ocala Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Ocala Road.

Officials say they responded to the scene around 9:03 p.m. and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

TPD says emergency responders immediately provided medical attention to the victim who was later transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit and Forensics Units are responding to the scene. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.