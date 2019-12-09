Tallahassee Police investigating shots fired on Gardenview Way

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night in the 3400 block of Gardenview Way.

TPD says they received a call of a shooting around 11:24 p.m. on Sunday after gunshots were reported by residents. Officers say several bullets were fired at a residence occupied by multiple people.

Authorities say no one was injured during the incident.

According to TPD, officers began an on-scene investigation and are working to locate surveillance video as well as develop a description of anyone believed to be involved.

This case has been assigned to investigators with TPD's Violent Crimes Unit. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

