Tallahassee Police investigating "suspicious death" after body found at Oakland Cemetery

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a suspicious death at the Oakland Cemetery on West Brevard Street.

Officials say at 10:21 a.m., officials responded to the area regarding a non-responsive subject lying on the ground.

Authorities say arriving officers discovered the subject dead.

TPD has not identified the subject or given any further details.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.