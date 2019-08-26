Tallahassee Police investigating theft of giveaway bicycle

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the theft of a bicycle used for a giveaway at a local business.

TPD posted a video of the incident to their Facebook page.

"We have some sad news," New Leaf Market Co-op said on Facebook. "As you can see in this footage, early this morning a man entered the store, cut the ropes that were securing the bike to the wall, and lifted the bike off of the display. He rolled it out quickly while no one was looking."

The company says three employees followed him, but were unable to catch him.

TPD asks anyone with information to call at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.