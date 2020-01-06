Tallahassee Police investigating three-car crash near Apalachee Parkway, Marriot Drive

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash near Apalachee Parkway and Marriot Drive.

Authorities say upon arrival at the scene, medical attention was immediately provided to those involved. Officials did not say how many people were involved in the crash, but did say two were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries.

TPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the accident to please call 850-891-4200 and ask to speak with the Traffic Homicide Unit. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.