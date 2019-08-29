Tallahassee Police offer parking tips for FSU/Boise State game

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Police are giving tips for gameday parking in wake of the FSU/Boise State game move.

Officials are saying that fans are encouraged to use Stadium Drive, Macomb Street, Bronough Street, Pensacola Street, or Lake Bradford Road to gain access to parking on and around FSU's campus. Traffic is expected to be heavy on Tennessee Street, West Pensacola Street, South Monroe Street, Gaines Street, Lake Bradford Road and Orange Avenue before and after the game.

Police are saying that West Pensacola Street east of the stadium will be modified to flow one-way for eastbound traffic only once the game is over. This is heading away from the stadium.

TPD says the Spirit Express Bus Service will not be available for the game. Fans can also refer to the "Seminole Safe App" for more information on parking.