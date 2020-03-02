Tallahassee Police officer taken to hospital following crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says an officer has been taken to the hospital following a traffic crash on Lake Bradford Road and Jackson Bluff Road on Monday night.

The incident was captured on A&E's Live Rescue.

TPD says three vehicles are involved in the crash.

Authorities say the officer was traveling north on Lake Bradford Road with blue lights and sirens activated when their vehicle was struck by another car who had entered the vehicle from Jackson Bluff Road.

Officials say the collision pushed the TPD vehicle into another car.

According to TPD, the officer has minor injuries.

The investigation is open and active, and there is no further information to release at this time.

Although the injuries were minor, the Traffic Homicide Unit has been called to the scene and have assumed the investigation in accordance with the policy governing crashes which occur when a TPD vehicle is operating in an emergency mode. TPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the accident to please call 850-891-4200 and ask to speak with the Traffic Homicide Unit. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Northbound traffic on Lake Bradford Road will be shut down for the next few hours, but it is anticipated the road will be open prior to the morning commute.

This is a developing story.