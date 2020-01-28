Tallahassee Police on scene of crash on South Monroe Street blocking southbound lanes

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they are on the scene of a vehicle crash in the 3000 block of South Monroe Street that has blocked all southbound lanes.

#TrafficAlert TPD is working a vehicle crash in the 3000 block of South Monroe Street. All southbound lanes are closed. Motorists are urged to avoid the area. @COTTraffic @abc27 @WCTV @TDOnline pic.twitter.com/VnDNeKwV5Z — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) January 28, 2020

TPD is asking motorists to avoid the area.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash, how many vehicles are involved or if anyone has been injured.