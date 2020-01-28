Tallahassee Police on scene of crash on South Monroe Street blocking southbound lanes

WCTV Eyewitness News
January 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they are on the scene of a vehicle crash in the 3000 block of South Monroe Street that has blocked all southbound lanes.

TPD is asking motorists to avoid the area.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash, how many vehicles are involved or if anyone has been injured.

 
