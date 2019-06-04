Tallahassee Police investigating fatal shooting on Sharer Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of fatal shooting in the 2900 block of Sharer Road.

Officials say around 6:19 p.m., officers were notified of the incident and were called to the area.

TPD says the arriving officers discovered a body on the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.