Tallahassee Police provide update, identify victim in fatal officer-involved shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department has provided an update and has identified the victim in Tuesday's fatal officer-involved shooting on North Monroe Street.

TPD has identified the victim as 69-year-old Wilbon Woodward.

Officials say officers were called to the Circle K in the 2600 block of North Monroe Street to investigate an altercation.

Authorities say the altercation was determined to have occurred in the Super China Buffet parking lot, where the involved officer encountered an armed suspect.

Officials say the, "Confrontation ultimately led to the officer having to discharge his firearm," but did not specify what happened prior to the shooting.

TPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with an officer or investigator on scene, or anyone with information about the incident to please call 850-891-4200 and ask to speak with the Violent Crimes Unit. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.