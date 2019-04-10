Two taken to hospital after incident at Tallahassee hotel

Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 6:51 PM, Apr 10, 2019

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
April 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Authorities are investigating an assault at a hotel on the northwest side of Tallahassee.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene around 4:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of North Monroe Street, just north of Interstate 10.

LCSO spokesperson Dave Teems says the incident occurred inside a hotel at the location and began as a domestic dispute.

Deputy Teems says two people have been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple units are on the scene at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus