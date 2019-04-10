Two taken to hospital after incident at Tallahassee hotel

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Authorities are investigating an assault at a hotel on the northwest side of Tallahassee.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene around 4:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of North Monroe Street, just north of Interstate 10.

LCSO spokesperson Dave Teems says the incident occurred inside a hotel at the location and began as a domestic dispute.

Deputy Teems says two people have been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple units are on the scene at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

