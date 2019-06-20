Tallahassee Police responding to fatal shooting on South Adams Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of South Adams Street.

TPD says they are currently searching for a suspect.

Officials say the incident occurred at Clippers Barbershop on South Adams Street.

TPD says arriving officers discovered one deceased victim.

According to the Florida A&M Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m.

FAMU PD describes the suspect as a 5'10" black male wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

TPD has not released any information regarding the suspect.

Officers are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

This is a developing story.