Tallahassee Police say body found in vehicle in long-term parking lot at Tallahassee International Airport

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says a body has been discovered in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Tallahassee International Airport.

TPD says just after 12:30 p.m., airport employees were conducting routine checks of vehicles in the long-term parking area when they discovered a car that had been in the lot for an extended period of time.

Authorities say they contacted TPD's Airport Unit for further investigation, and responding officers found a body inside of the vehicle.

TPD says the scene is now clear and the investigation remains ongoing. No further details regarding the scene have been released at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.