By WCTV Eyewitness News

October 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for 63-year-old J.C. Jackson.

J.C. was last seen four days ago (10/16) near Fairbanks Drive. Officials say they don't have a clothing description for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD's Consolidated Dispatch Agency at (850)-606-5800.