Tallahassee Police search for missing teen

By WCTV Eyewitness News

October 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for your help in locating 15-year-old Skylar Wells.

Skylar was last seen two days ago (10/10) around 4:00pm, heading northbound on Putnam Drive.

She was last seen wearing a white tee shirt with gray pants. Officials say she has straight hair that's a "reddish plum" color. She stands about 5'4 and weighs about 130 pounds.

If you have any knowledge of her whereabouts, you're asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200.