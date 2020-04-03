Tallahassee Police searching for missing mother, son last seen in March

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they are looking for a a 41-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy.

TPD says 41-year-old Melissa Anne Crum and eight-year-old Troy D. Crum were last seen on March 13, 2020 near the 1900 block of Belle Vue Way in Tallahassee.

Officials say Melissa is 5'7, 230 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say Troy is 4'0, 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 850-891-4200.