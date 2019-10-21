Tallahassee Police searching for missing teen

By WCTV Eyewitness News

October 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Frank Southward, Jr.

Officials say Frank was last seen on the night of October 18th leaving the 2000 block of Jackson Bluff Road. Frank was seen wearing a grey hooded jacked and black jeans. TPD says he has a "mini afro with twists" and stud earrings in both ears. He stands about 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs around 124 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200.