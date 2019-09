By WCTV Eyewitness News

September 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for your help in locating 16-year-old Ravyn Frazier.

Frazier was last seen yesterday (9/20) in the area of South Adams Street and Tennessee Street. Officials say they're unsure of what she was wearing.

TPD is asking anyone with information to give them a call at (850)-891-4200.