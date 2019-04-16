Tallahassee Police searching for missing woman

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public's help in locating 31-year-old Summer Johnson.

TPD says Johnson is 5'0", 120 pounds and was last seen on April 10 in the area of the 2700 block of Municipal Way.

Official say it is unknown what Johnson was last wearing and says Johnson has short black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200.