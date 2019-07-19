Tallahassee Police searching for non-verbal 14-year-old

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Anthony Every.

TPD says they are currently actively searching for Every around the area of Cascades Park.

Officials say Every was last seen earlier Friday in the 1000 block of S Gadsden Street in a Florida State tee shirt, gray shorts and black tennis shoes.

Authorities say Every is non-verbal.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200.