Tallahassee Police seeking public's help finding missing man

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is seeking help from the public on information regarding a missing man, 33-year-old Merrell McQueen Jr.

TPD says there is concern for McQueen's welfare.

Officials say McQueen is 5'9, 170 pounds and was last seen in the area of Sawtooth Dr. earlier on Tuesday.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200.