By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying three suspects who have combined to withdraw more than $16,700 using stolen bank accounts.

TPD asks anyone with information to contact 850-891-4604 or call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS to remain anonymous.