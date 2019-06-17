Tallahassee Police trying to identify burglar suspect

By WCTV Eyewitness News

June 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a suspect they say burglarized The Edison Restaurant. That is in Cascades Park.

TPD posting the above photo to their Facebook page. Officials say the suspect entered the business and stole money from the register. They are describing him as a young black male riding a small skateboard.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call Investigator Sullivan at 850-891-4281.