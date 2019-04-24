Tallahassee Pridefest kicks off with interfaith service

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Members of the local faith community kicked off Tallahassee Pridefest with an interfaith service Tuesday night. The event was geared toward affirming equality for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

"God's word is not meant to divide or create walls in our society," said Tom Holdcraft, the pastor of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, where the event was held.

Nearly a dozen local faith leaders and elected officials spoke during the service. Dozens of advocates and members of the LGBTQ community showed up.

The service kicks off a week of events that aim to promote peace and understanding among diverse cultures, races, creeds, genders and sexual identities. Proceeds from the events benefit The Family Tree Community Center. For a complete schedule, click here.