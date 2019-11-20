Tallahassee Regional Hazmat Response Team in training

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- 22 firefighters are currently participating in some intense hazardous materials training.

They're part of the regional response team.

They train in a level A hazmat suit, which is used for high level toxicity. It provides protection from splashes and vapors.

Wednesday, the hazmat team members climbed a train car.

It was actually the staircase of a building used as a simulation.

In the scenario, they find a victim who's been exposed to an unknown substance.

Authorities were called in because of a leak coming from a rail car.

The first step is to determine what the substance is.

"Depending what the chemical is or the liquid, it may be hazardous to your skin. It may be a respiratory type hazard. It could be a flammability type hazards. Once we've determined what that hazard is, that lets us know what kind of equipment we have to bring," said Capt. Travis Willis with the Tallahassee Fire Department.

The Tallahassee Fire Department's regional response hazmat team periodically goes through a 160-hour training course.

They train to deal with the identified substance once they've identified it,

The team responds to scenes ranging from drug labs to chemical leaks.

"It could be a chlorine leak at a water treatment facility or as simple as a fluid spill on the ground, an unknown substance or even diesel or gasoline," said Capt. Allen Willis with TFD.

Wednesday's training scenario was a hydrous ammonia leak. Anyone exposed to the pungent gas needs to be decontaminated.

That's where the decontamination team comes in. They're trained to spray down, shower, clean and evaluate the team members victims.

All of this to make sure the real-life community is safe.

"We're ready to respond at a moment's notice," Capt. Willis said.

The training is partially state-funded. It lasts about a month. Friday is the last day for this current session.

