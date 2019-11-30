Tallahassee Residents preparing for the Holiday season

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Now that Thanksgiving is over and the holiday sales have begun, people are really starting to prepare for Christmas.

Some have been ready for the holidays for months. Shopper Wayne Kitchens and his wife said they started decorating their house for Christmas on Halloween.

Other people, like Forrest Whitehurst, wait a little bit longer.

"I'm old-fashioned, we never did it when I was growing up until after Thanksgiving," said Whitehurst. "You know, stuff wasn't even in the stores until after that."

Regardless of when you start, stores like Esposito Garden Center are always prepared for the holiday rush. They start their Christmas shopping in January in order to have the store decorated and ready by December.

The Tallahassee Nursery is always prepared as well and they said they love how their customers show so much holiday spirit.

"Definitely lots of cheerful people, said Tallahassee Nursery Greenhouse manager Savannah Atwell. "Every time people walk into that greenhouse they're blown away, they say it's heaven."

According to holiday shopper Bruce Klopfenstein, having a successful holiday season is about having the right attitude.

"It's a fun time, it's a great time, everybody just has to give a little bit and we'll have a great Christmas season coming up" Klopfenstein goes on to say.

With December 1st being Sunday, everyone now has 25 days to be prepared for the Christmas day.