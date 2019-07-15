Tallahassee SC meets fundraising goal, thanks to T-Pain

By  | 
Updated: Mon 2:03 PM, Jul 15, 2019

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
July 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Soccer Club has met their crowdfunding goal to help pay for costs of going to an away playoff game thanks to some help from local celebrity, T-Pain.


Last week, the club announced they'd need to fundraise money in order to play in the Gulf Coast Premier League playoffs after their season finale was canceled due to then-Tropical Storm Barry.

The club said the cost of the trip would be around $4,000, and on Monday afternoon, T-Pain pushed the club to their goal, donating $1,510.

Playoffs for TLHSC start on July 20. The club's GoFundMe page is still up, and can be found here.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus