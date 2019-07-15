Tallahassee SC meets fundraising goal, thanks to T-Pain

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Soccer Club has met their crowdfunding goal to help pay for costs of going to an away playoff game thanks to some help from local celebrity, T-Pain.

Literally shaking right now. @TPAIN just donated to finish off our Go Fund Me for our playoff run. Like we can't even type this it's so unbelievable. Pain thank you much for supporting us. Cc @bigbendpreps @davisjsn @TDOnline @AlisonPosey14 @WCTVSports @kkfla737 @MaxBretosSports https://t.co/6g8GaWQ0mf — Tallahassee Soccer Club (@TLHSoccerClub) July 15, 2019

Last week, the club announced they'd need to fundraise money in order to play in the Gulf Coast Premier League playoffs after their season finale was canceled due to then-Tropical Storm Barry.

The club said the cost of the trip would be around $4,000, and on Monday afternoon, T-Pain pushed the club to their goal, donating $1,510.

Playoffs for TLHSC start on July 20. The club's GoFundMe page is still up, and can be found here.