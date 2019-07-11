Tallahassee SC season finale cancelled, will crowdfund for playoff travel

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's been an inaugural season to remember for Tallahassee SC. The start up club has already clinched a spot in the playoffs, but with Saturday's game cancelled due to Tropical Storm Barry, the team will hit the road for the first round of the playoffs.

GAME CANCELLED: Due to y'alls Cousin Barry and his unplanned visit to the Gulf Coast, our game against @portcityfc has been cancelled. We were looking forward to the possible playoff positioning but it looks like we will end up on the road on Sat, July 20. #tothegoal #tlhsc19 pic.twitter.com/1x9BLJ1RDF — Tallahassee Soccer Club (@TLHSoccerClub) July 11, 2019

On social media earlier this week, the Battle Lions posted saying they plan to set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of postseason travel, a bill that'll run the club up around $4,000.

While many see it as unconventional, the team knows a plea for help won't fall on deaf ears.

"It's a big deal. This is our first year, we've raised a lot of eyebrows and it would mean the most to not only us but the community and the people who support soccer out in this community," said TLH goalkeeper Oscar Herrera. "Just come out and support, help us out, help us get to that point and you know we're gonna give you all something that you don't really see out here in Tallahassee."

As of publication of this story, the team has not officially posted their GoFundMe.