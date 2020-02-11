Tallahassee Soccer Club announces 2020 schedule

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

February 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Soccer Club has announced their full 2020 schedule.

The club announced the schedule via social media on Tuesday.

The season will be here before we know it. Tickets will be on sale soon: adults $7, kids under 14 are FREE. All home games will be at Gene Cox Stadium and kick off at 7pm eastern. Look for an amazing tailgate experience and more. We can't wait to represent our region once again! pic.twitter.com/RuuIrmvNKo — Tallahassee's Soccer Team (@TLHSoccerClub) February 11, 2020

2020 marks the Battle Lions' first season in the National Premier Soccer League, after they spent their inaugural 2019 season in the Gulf Coast Premier League.

TLH's season opens at home against Pensacola Football Club on May 9 and also has home dates on May 30 (AFC Mobile), June 6 (Jacksonville Armada U-23), June 25 (Port City FC) and the regular season finale on July 3 against the New Orleans Jesters.

The Battle Lions' road matchups come on May 16 (Jacksonville), May 23 (Port City), June 13 (Pensacola), June 20 (New Orleans) and June 27 (AFC Mobile).

Tallahassee will compete in the newly-branded Gulf Coast Conference as part of the NPSL's South Region.

The club is moving home games to Gene Cox Stadium this year after playing on Florida State's campus at the intermural fields a season ago.

In their first season, TLHSC went 5-3-2, winning the East Division, before falling in the first round of the GCPL playoffs.