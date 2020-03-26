Tallahassee Soccer Club announces 2020 season canceled due to coronavirus

Courtesy: Tallahassee Soccer Club
Updated: Thu 2:15 PM, Mar 26, 2020

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
March 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Soccer Club has announced via social media that their upcoming 2020 season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

TLHSC was set to embark on their second campaign, and first in the National Premier Soccer League.

The Battle Lions' season cancellation comes following a message from NPSL Chairman of the Board, Kenneth Farrell, which can be read here.

In their inaugural season, TLH went 5-3-2, winning the East Division before falling in the first round of the GCPL Playoffs.

 