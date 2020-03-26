Tallahassee Soccer Club announces 2020 season canceled due to coronavirus

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Soccer Club has announced via social media that their upcoming 2020 season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

We've been preparing to #BringtheBattle since January, but unfortunately the NPSL has cancelled our season. We understand. We're hopeful that we will get back to some level of normalcy soon and we'll be ready to play a few friendlies.#TotheGoal #TallahasseeProud #iHeartTally pic.twitter.com/ft3nN9bVb3 — Tallahassee's Soccer Team (@TLHSoccerClub) March 26, 2020

TLHSC was set to embark on their second campaign, and first in the National Premier Soccer League.

The Battle Lions' season cancellation comes following a message from NPSL Chairman of the Board, Kenneth Farrell, which can be read here.

In their inaugural season, TLH went 5-3-2, winning the East Division before falling in the first round of the GCPL Playoffs.