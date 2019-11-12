Tallahassee Soccer Club changing league ahead of 2020 campaign

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Soccer Club is joining the National Premier Soccer League for the upcoming 2020 season, leaving the Gulf Coast Premier League after just one year.

We are excited to announce that we will be joining the @NPSLSoccer for the 2020 season in a brand new Gulf Coast Conference along with the New Orleans Jesters. Jacksonville Armada, Port City FC, AFC Mobile and Pensacola FC. To the goal!! #tothegoal #ihearttally pic.twitter.com/cIFAkjHO49 — Tallahassee SC (@TLHSoccerClub) November 12, 2019

TLHSC will be part of the new NPSL Gulf Coast Conference, in the league's South Region, along with former GCPL rivals, Port City FC, AFC Mobile and Pensacola FC, as well as the New Orleans Jesters (who took the 2019 season off) and the U-23 Jacksonville Armada club.

“Tallahassee SC shines a light on the talent of the players and coaches from throughout the Big Bend,” Chris Petley, TLHSC's President and founder said. “Our club is more than just a team of players on the field, we are a community of families, students, and more that are pulling in the same direction to grow the sport locally. We look forward to bringing our sense of community to the NPSL this year.”

According to the NPSL, the Battle Lions will play their home matches at Gene Cox Stadium, but the club says other options are being looked at as well.

Work in progress. NPSL has specific requirements that Cox fulfills...but there are other conversations happening as well. We will be in a stadium setting though. — Tallahassee SC (@TLHSoccerClub) November 12, 2019

Tallahassee is one of 11 new clubs to the NPSL for the 2020 season, along with their aforementioned division opponents (Pensacola, Port City, Mobile) as well as Carpathia FC (Sterling Heights, MI), Muskegon Risers (Muskegon, MI), Las Vegas Legends FC, Maryland Bobcats FC, Fort Wayne FC, North Alabama SC and Valeo FC.

The South Region comprises of five total conferences: Gulf Coast Conference, Heartland Conference, Lone Star Conference, Southeast Conference and the Sunshine Conference. For a full list of NPSL teams, conferences and regions, click here.