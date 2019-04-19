Tallahassee Soccer Club gearing up for first kick

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It was almost a year ago when news broke that there'd be a new soccer team in Tallahassee; an elite amateur club aimed at bringing soccer to the forefront of the Tallahassee community.

After months of anticipation, on Thursday we got our first look at the appropriately named Tallahassee Soccer Club as the team is in their final preparations for their first game, which will be held two weeks from Saturday.

The squad is a mish-mash of talent, mostly from right here in town and is led by former Lincoln High School head coach Josh Bruno.

It has taken, as they say, a village to get the club up and running and ready to play, but the team says they're ready, prepared and they owe it all to the people and fans in Tallahassee.

"It's been surreal," Bruno said after Thursday's scrimmage with FSU's club team. "Support from the community and everybody involved that's really bought into it from the players to the board members to the founding members, everybody's really buying in and it's a community feel."

The team says they've already sold 200 season tickets and are expecting over 500 in attendance for their inaugural game on May 4. The team will play all of their home games at the FSU intramural fields in front of Doak Campbell Stadium.

For TLH SC's full schedule, click here.