Tallahassee Soccer Club looking to clinch home-field in first round of playoffs

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- This weekend is a pivotal one for the Tallahassee Soccer Club.

The Battle Lions are set to play their final game of the regular season as they'll take on Port City FC in Mississippi, weather permitting.

In their inaugural season, TLHSC has already clinched a spot in the playoffs, but a win and some help this weekend, the club could host the first round next week.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 7 p.m.

"I mean it's big, man," said goalkeeper Oscar Herrera. "It's our first year, not a lot of expectations but you know, we surprised a lot of people so it's a big deal. To host a game, that would be crazy. Come in, everybody, come here to Tallahassee. I think it's the best environment in the league."